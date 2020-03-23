ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has delivered a speech entitled “Service Native Challenges and Innovation towards 6G” at the 2nd 6G Wireless Summit by its director of 6G Research and Collaboration Dr. Fang Min. At the summit, Dr. Fang shared 6G connectivity design insights and work progress. Experts from the government agencies, operators, vendors, institutes and universities participated in the summit through online video and online Q&A.

According to Dr. Fang Min, for the 6G network to be commercialised in 2030, intelligently connected Physics and Digital World will re-configure the world completely. The Internet of Sense, the Internet of AI and the Internet of Industry will open the new windows of new services, which may be born in the 6G era. These new services in the 6G era will exert more challenging requirements on the key performance indicators (KPIs) of 6G networks.

“The 6G network should be able to support the peak data rate of 1 Tbps, the user data rate of 20 Gbps, and the cubic traffic capacity of 100 Gbps/m3,“ said Dr.Fang Min. “All of these potential KPIs towards 6G network will be achieved along the long term evolution of 5G networks.”

The mission of ZTE’s 6G research team is to design an intelligent architecture and to verify intelligent enablers for the 6G connectivity infrastructure. ZTE’s 6G research team believes that the intelligent radio, the intelligent coverage, and the intelligent evolution seem to be the essential features of the 6G network architecture. Moreover, the 3D-connectivity, intelligent MIMO, on-demand topology, on-demand AI, and new horizon communications like the terahertz, the light, the molecular, the brain cloud and the qubit will make up the five essential enablers of 6G networks.

To this end, ZTE reported five corresponding innovation instances and their application scenarios towards 6G, including: enhanced Multi-User Shared Access (eMUSA), Intelligent Reflecting Surface MIMO (IRS-MIMO), and Service-based Architecture RAN (SBA-RAN), AI decoder of Low-Density Parity-Check code (AI-LDPC), and the THz Channel Model scaled from our 5G digital-map based hybrid channel model.

Dr. Fang Min predicts that the 6G research and innovation window should be opened from 2020 to 2023, focusing on the new traffic, the new network requirements, the new architecture, and the new enabling Technologies towards 6G. Thanks to ZTE’s long-term R&D&I accumulation from 3G, 4G to 5G large-scale commercialisation, ZTE has been committed to collaborating with the global industry partners, universities and institutes on 6G research, so as to contribute more innovative technologies and solutions to the long-term evolution of 5G to 6G networks.

