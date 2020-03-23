Nik Willetts of TM Forum

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, is postponing its flagship Digital Transformation World conference in Copenhagen until October 7-9th, 2020, due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

While the event was still several months away, TM Forum has made an early decision to postpone the conference out of concern for the health and safety of event attendees, partners and staff, and to limit any negative impact for all parties by allowing them to make the appropriate arrangements for the new dates.

“Together, we are facing a truly unprecedented situation. The global coronavirus pandemic is affecting our families, our businesses, and our communities. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” says Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum. “We’ve been working with our members and the relevant authorities for the last few months to put in place access policies and on-site processes to mitigate the risks of the virus. Despite this, we feel it’s best for everyone involved to reschedule our flagship event until October. With the support of our global member base we remain on track to work together in delivering an exceptional event and appreciate everyone’s understanding during these challenging times.”

To coincide with the new dates in October, TM Forum is working to create a Digital Twin version of the event to enhance the experience by allowing a remote audience to participate in the physical event. More information about Digital Twin will be available soon on the event website.

