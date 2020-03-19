Tommi Uitto of Nokia

Nokia announced that it has been selected as 5G RAN vendor by Chunghwa Telecom.

As a mobile operator in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom is ready to address the 5G market with the best band combination for consumers as well as enterprise demand. Supporting Chunghwa Telecom’s ambitious plans, Nokia is responsible for 5G radio network deployment in the Central and Southern Region of Taiwan.

Nokia will work closely with Chunghwa Telecom to ensure it will take the lead for providing 5G services in the country. Nokia will leverage Chunghwa Telecom’s existing LTE install base and rich spectrum resources to launch 5G non-standalone (NSA) involving multiple bands, paving the way to 5G standalone (SA) in the near future. With Nokia’s deploy services, which form part of the deal, network evolution can be brought up to speed faster. The deployment will also see the network benefitting from Nokia’s latest 5G “Powered by Reefshark” solutions.

The rollout is already underway, as Chunghwa Telecom targets July for the launch of its 5G services, including 4K and VR.

Nokia has been working with Chunghwa Telecom since 1973 in developing fixed network infrastructure in Taiwan. In recent years, it has worked closely with Chunghwa Telecom in preparing the operator for 5G, including 5G technology verification, interoperability and development testing (IoDT), as well as use case demonstrations ranging from consumer applications to enterprise scenarios.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said: “Our technology will assist Chunghwa Telecom in its early launch of 5G services in Taiwan, while also allowing it to explore new revenue generators across consumer and enterprise markets. As one of the pioneering members of Chunghwa Telecom’s Taiwan 5G Alliance, we will jointly promote the digital transformation for public and private sectors to accelerate 5G momentum in Taiwan.”

Max Chen, president of Chunghwa Telecom mobile business group, said: “The transformation empowered by Nokia’s 5G technology will undoubtedly revolutionise the way we interact with the world. Chunghwa Telecom is committed to delivering 5G to its consumer and enterprise customers, and we have every confidence in Nokia delivering this in a quick and reliable rollout.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus