Event date: 8-10 September, 2020

Paris, France



Gain a leading insight into the future of 5G at the 8th Industry Conference and Exhibition, kindly supported by Orange, from Tuesday 8th September – Thursday 10th September 2020.

Enjoy the chance to network with CXO level participants in the stunning location of the Pavillon D’Armenonville in Paris, France this April. Learn from what the top industry leaders have to say, including speakers from AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, TELUS, TIM, Vodafone and more.

Discover first-hand in which ways 5G is a game changer, shifting paradigms and changing all of our lives. Hear insights on the impacts 5G will have on the industry’s market demand and economics, from our key speakers, including; Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière (Deputy CEO Technology and Global Innovation, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Orange), Johan Wibergh (Group CTO for Vodafone), and Ibrahim Gedeon (CTO, TELUS).

Agenda items include:

Business perspective, market demand, economics, sustainable growth

5G for digital inclusion

5G network cloudification – from virtualization to cloud native

How the industry takes off and delivers on the promises made on 5G

5G and beyond

View the full agenda here.

See hands-on demonstrations on the latest technology and innovative products. Don’t miss out on being the first to learn about 5G network transformation towards fully automated, super resilient and self-driven networks.

Be sure to register to ensure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to enhance your network and join the expert discussions.