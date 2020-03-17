VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List January and February 2020
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Agama
|A1, Bulgaria
|Implementation of Agama Client Device Monitoring and Analytics system at A1 Telekom Austria Group’s Bulgarian CSP
|2.20
|Allot
|MEO, Portugal
|Allot security-as-a-service system chosen by Altice Portugal’s MEO digital services brand to protect mobile users from cyberattacks
|1.20
|Amdocs
|Bell, Canada
|Implementation of cloud native, microservices-based digital system to enhance next generation customer services
|2.20
|Amdocs
|KT, South Korea
|Selection of Amdocs CatalogONE cloud native system to create and launch 5G services
|2.20
|Amdocs
|SETAR, Aruba
|Deal to bring payment and financial inclusion solutions to customers of Aruba’s national telecoms provider
|1.20
|Amdocs
|Orange, Spain
|Selection of amdocsONE cloud native offerings, deployed on AWS, to improve customer experience, monetisation and service delivery
|2.20
|Amdocs
|Vodafone, Spain
|Utilisation of Amdocs digital engagement capabilities to unify customer journeys across multiple online channels
|2.20
|Amdocs
|Safaricom, Kenya
|Completion of revenue assurance implementation to provide CSP with comprehensive and adaptive revenue safeguards
|2.20
|Amdocs’ projekt202
|Sprint, USA
|Adoption of projekt202’s experience driven design and development methodology as part of customer experience modernisation programme
|2.20
|Amdocs
|A1, Bulgaria
|Multi-year managed services agreement to modernise digital business systems
|2.20
|Aria Systems
|M1, Singapore
|Selection of cloud billing and monetisation platform to support CSP’s cloud-first digital transformation
|2.20
|CSG
|Unitel, Mongolia
|CSG selected to provide end-to-end digital transformation solution including Singleview real-time billing and charging, customer and revenue management system
|2.20
|CSG
|Telstra, APAC region
|Expansion of existing relationship to provide billing and provisioning capabilities to Telstra Connected Car solutions across the Asia-Pacific region
|2.20
|Ericsson
|Southern Linc, USA
|Selection of Ericsson next generation Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) system
|2.20
|Ericsson
|Mobily, Saudi Arabia
|Ericsson systems selected to help CSP accelerate drive to digitalise Saudi business, industry and society
|1.20
|Inmanta
|BICS, Belgium
|Inmanta service orchestrator chosen for end-to-end automation of network services
|2.20
|Matrixx Software
|STC, Saudi Arabia
|Deployment of Matrixx Digital Commerce Platform to support growth of CSP’s Jawwy brand
|2.20
|Mavenir
|T-Mobile, Czech Republic
|Selection of cloud native, converged IMS to move millions of VoLTE users to an NFV-based environment
|2.20
|Mavenir
|Slovak Telecom, Slovakia
|Mavenir converged IMS chosen to replace vendor-proprietary hardware within an open NFV-based system
|2.20
|Netcracker Technology
|Chorus, New Zealand
|Extension of OSS partnership to help New Zealand telecoms infrastructure provider enhance customer experience
|1.20
|Netcracker Technology
|Swisscom, Switzerland
|Extension of strategic partnership to enable automated operations
|2.20
|Nokia
|Rakuten Mobile, Japan
|Nokia OSS deployed to enable new mobile operator with automated operational environment for the 5G era
|2.20
|Nokia
|Ooredoo, Qatar
|Deployment of Nokia artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement system to improve digital experiences
|2.20
|Nokia
|Telecom, Argentina
|Contract signed to allow CSP to use Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) to offer IoT services to customers across Latin America
|2.20
|Openet & MDS Global
|Redone, Malaysia
|Vendors collaborate to deliver policy and charging control system to Malaysian MVNO
|1.20
|Oracle
|Telecom Fiji, Fiji
|Oracle Communications selected to modernise customer engagement and speed and delivery of new products and services to customers
|1.20
|Red Hat Technologies
|Orange, Egypt
|CSP launches vEPC, cybersecurity services and mobile data optimisation on Red Hat OpenStack platform
|2.20
|Sigma Systems
|Vocus Communications, Australia
|New partnership to drive digital transformation strategy at Vocus Retail involving deployment of Sigma CPQ integrated with Salesforce salescloud on MSFT Azure
|1.20
|Tecnotree
|MTN Group, Ghana
|Tecnotree chosen to be strategic provider for digital transformation of operators across Africa and the Middle East, starting with MTN Ghana
|2.20
|TEOCO
|MTN Group, 18 countries
|TEOCO selected to standardise network planning tools across MTN Group operators in 18 countries
|2.20
|TEOCO
|Wind Tre, Italy
|Extension of usage of TEOCO HELIX platform to assure fixed and transport network domains
|2.20
|TEOCO
|Magenta Telekom, Austria
|Deal extension to allow deployment of TEOCO Smart CM RAN configuration management tool to national 5G network of Austrian CSP, formerly branded T-Mobile Austria
|2.20
|VMware
|Deutsche Telekom Group, Germany
|New collaboration on open and intelligent vRAN platform based on O-RAN standards
|2.20
|VMware
|TIM Brasil, Brazil
|Deployment of variety of network functions from multiple VNF vendors on VMware’s NFV platform
|2.20
|VMware
|Telia, six countries
|Selection of VMware NFV platform to orchestrate and deliver virtual functions across six Nordic and Baltic countries
|2.20
|VMware
|Wind Tre, Italy
|Millicom, Latin America VMware selected as strategic partner for design and deployment of service and application delivery platform across all subsidiaries
|2.20
|VMware
|Singtel, Singapore
|VMware NFV platform chosen as part of CSP’s Networks 5.0 Vision initiative towards network virtualisation
|2.20