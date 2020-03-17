Vendor/

Agama A1, Bulgaria Implementation of Agama Client Device Monitoring and Analytics system at A1 Telekom Austria Group’s Bulgarian CSP 2.20

Allot MEO, Portugal Allot security-as-a-service system chosen by Altice Portugal’s MEO digital services brand to protect mobile users from cyberattacks 1.20

Amdocs Bell, Canada Implementation of cloud native, microservices-based digital system to enhance next generation customer services 2.20

Amdocs KT, South Korea Selection of Amdocs CatalogONE cloud native system to create and launch 5G services 2.20

Amdocs SETAR, Aruba Deal to bring payment and financial inclusion solutions to customers of Aruba’s national telecoms provider 1.20

Amdocs Orange, Spain Selection of amdocsONE cloud native offerings, deployed on AWS, to improve customer experience, monetisation and service delivery 2.20

Amdocs Vodafone, Spain Utilisation of Amdocs digital engagement capabilities to unify customer journeys across multiple online channels 2.20

Amdocs Safaricom, Kenya Completion of revenue assurance implementation to provide CSP with comprehensive and adaptive revenue safeguards 2.20

Amdocs’ projekt202 Sprint, USA Adoption of projekt202’s experience driven design and development methodology as part of customer experience modernisation programme 2.20

Amdocs A1, Bulgaria Multi-year managed services agreement to modernise digital business systems 2.20

Aria Systems M1, Singapore Selection of cloud billing and monetisation platform to support CSP’s cloud-first digital transformation 2.20

CSG Unitel, Mongolia CSG selected to provide end-to-end digital transformation solution including Singleview real-time billing and charging, customer and revenue management system 2.20

CSG Telstra, APAC region Expansion of existing relationship to provide billing and provisioning capabilities to Telstra Connected Car solutions across the Asia-Pacific region 2.20

Ericsson Southern Linc, USA Selection of Ericsson next generation Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) system 2.20

Ericsson Mobily, Saudi Arabia Ericsson systems selected to help CSP accelerate drive to digitalise Saudi business, industry and society 1.20

Inmanta BICS, Belgium Inmanta service orchestrator chosen for end-to-end automation of network services 2.20

Matrixx Software STC, Saudi Arabia Deployment of Matrixx Digital Commerce Platform to support growth of CSP’s Jawwy brand 2.20

Mavenir T-Mobile, Czech Republic Selection of cloud native, converged IMS to move millions of VoLTE users to an NFV-based environment 2.20

Mavenir Slovak Telecom, Slovakia Mavenir converged IMS chosen to replace vendor-proprietary hardware within an open NFV-based system 2.20

Netcracker Technology Chorus, New Zealand Extension of OSS partnership to help New Zealand telecoms infrastructure provider enhance customer experience 1.20

Netcracker Technology Swisscom, Switzerland Extension of strategic partnership to enable automated operations 2.20

Nokia Rakuten Mobile, Japan Nokia OSS deployed to enable new mobile operator with automated operational environment for the 5G era 2.20

Nokia Ooredoo, Qatar Deployment of Nokia artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement system to improve digital experiences 2.20

Nokia Telecom, Argentina Contract signed to allow CSP to use Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) to offer IoT services to customers across Latin America 2.20

Openet & MDS Global Redone, Malaysia Vendors collaborate to deliver policy and charging control system to Malaysian MVNO 1.20

Oracle Telecom Fiji, Fiji Oracle Communications selected to modernise customer engagement and speed and delivery of new products and services to customers 1.20

Red Hat Technologies Orange, Egypt CSP launches vEPC, cybersecurity services and mobile data optimisation on Red Hat OpenStack platform 2.20

Sigma Systems Vocus Communications, Australia New partnership to drive digital transformation strategy at Vocus Retail involving deployment of Sigma CPQ integrated with Salesforce salescloud on MSFT Azure 1.20

Tecnotree MTN Group, Ghana Tecnotree chosen to be strategic provider for digital transformation of operators across Africa and the Middle East, starting with MTN Ghana 2.20

TEOCO MTN Group, 18 countries TEOCO selected to standardise network planning tools across MTN Group operators in 18 countries 2.20

TEOCO Wind Tre, Italy Extension of usage of TEOCO HELIX platform to assure fixed and transport network domains 2.20

TEOCO Magenta Telekom, Austria Deal extension to allow deployment of TEOCO Smart CM RAN configuration management tool to national 5G network of Austrian CSP, formerly branded T-Mobile Austria 2.20

VMware Deutsche Telekom Group, Germany New collaboration on open and intelligent vRAN platform based on O-RAN standards 2.20

VMware TIM Brasil, Brazil Deployment of variety of network functions from multiple VNF vendors on VMware’s NFV platform 2.20

VMware Telia, six countries Selection of VMware NFV platform to orchestrate and deliver virtual functions across six Nordic and Baltic countries 2.20

VMware Wind Tre, Italy Millicom, Latin America VMware selected as strategic partner for design and deployment of service and application delivery platform across all subsidiaries 2.20