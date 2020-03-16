Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it has developed the BLEnDer ICE battery-powered wireless communication terminal for use in sensor networks to collect gas and water meter data and remotely control sensors in the networks.

This terminal will enable meters to be automatically read and both monitored and controlled remotely to achieve greater efficiency in the maintenance operations of utilities and infrastructure operators. Various tests conducted so far have demonstrated that the terminal operates and communicates stably in the field.

BLEnDer (short for Bid Liaison and Energy Dispatcher) is a packaged software developed by Mitsubishi Electric in response to the changes in the power industry and support utilities to realise smarter and more efficient operations. The BLEnDer Intelligent Communication Edge (ICE) terminal will work together with the BLEnDer HE (Head End) software which manages and controls smart meters through various communication methods and the BLEnDer MESH software which utilises wireless multi-hop communication to realise a wide range smart meter communication network at a low cost.

Key Features

Common interface enables connection with diverse meters and sensors : The BLEnDer ICE terminal supports standard communication interfaces to ensure connectivity with not only gas and water meters but also various sensing equipment.

The BLEnDer ICE terminal supports standard communication interfaces to ensure connectivity with not only gas and water meters but also various sensing equipment. Wide-area network connectivity for remote control, monitoring and metering: By using low cost sub-GHz wireless communication which does not require a special license or a designated specialist to connect with, not only is the ICE terminal suited for smart-meter networks it is capable of expanding existing communication networks. This will enable new services such as automated meter reading and infrastructure equipment monitor and control through sensors at a low cost.

By using low cost sub-GHz wireless communication which does not require a special license or a designated specialist to connect with, not only is the ICE terminal suited for smart-meter networks it is capable of expanding existing communication networks. This will enable new services such as automated meter reading and infrastructure equipment monitor and control through sensors at a low cost. Battery operation for unassisted operation up to 10 years: Since no external power supply is required, the BLEnDer ICE battery-powered terminal can be installed anywhere, including meters in locations where power supply is difficult. Depending on usage conditions and the environment, it should be possible to use the device for up to 10 years, which is the lifespan of most meters.

