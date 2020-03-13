Anne Sheehan of Vodafone Business UK

Vodafone Cyber Enhanced is a new managed service for UK businesses in critical infrastructure industries like utilities, transportation, finance and emergency services.

The new service will bring together Vodafone’s expertise in cyber-security and defence-grade technology to protect the resources and digital estates of critical national infrastructure providers.

Digital transformation has created an explosion of devices such as smart meters and wearables that can access networks, leading to increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks.

In 2019, UK businesses reporting cyber incidences rose from 40% to 55%. Simultaneously, the cyber-security skills gap is growing with around 710,000 business in the UK reporting that they are missing key skills, such as threat intelligence and forensic analysis.

Customers who purchase Vodafone Cyber Enhanced can select the level of managed service they would like, thereby alleviating pressure on in-house teams and enabling them to focus on proactive cyber-security measures.

Vodafone Cyber Enhanced offers the following benefits:

Protective Monitoring: continual remote surveillance, analysis, alerting and reporting that enables threat detection and prevention across the customer’s full digital estate.

continual remote surveillance, analysis, alerting and reporting that enables threat detection and prevention across the customer’s full digital estate. Managed Firewall: remote managing, monitoring and supporting new and existing firewalls to ensure optimal strength and resilience.

remote managing, monitoring and supporting new and existing firewalls to ensure optimal strength and resilience. Managed Security Services: every organisation is unique in its infrastructure, personnel, and partner requirements. Managed Security Services ensures that each business gets the right type of support and fit for their business.

Anne Sheehan, director, Vodafone Business UK, said: “Cyber-security is vital for all businesses, regardless of their industry.

“However, it’s especially important for those businesses that provide a service on which we all depend. Being a critical national infrastructure business ourselves, we understand the challenges our customers face and can use our expertise in cyber-security protection to assist them in preparing for, detecting, and managing potential cyber threats.”

Vodafone Cyber Enhanced is part of Business Security Enhanced. For further information, please contact enhanced@vodafone.com

