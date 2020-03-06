Kevin Ichhpurani of Google Cloud

Amdocs and Google Cloud have announced a strategic partnership to deliver Amdocs’ OSS and BSS systems on Google Cloud and to create solutions and services to help communications companies modernise, automate and digitise with the cloud.

As part of the Amdocs and Google Cloud joint go-to-market initiative announced, Amdocs is also proud to announce that Altice USA has gone live with Amdocs data and intelligence systems on Google Cloud. Altice USA is an early mover in driving better intelligence into their core operations for enhanced customer insights and experiences.

Under this new partnership, Amdocs and Google Cloud will:

Bring Amdocs solutions to Google Cloud: Amdocs will run its market leading digital portfolio on Google Cloud’s Anthos, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to deploy across hybrid and multi-cloud configurations.

Develop new enterprise-focused 5G edge computing solutions: Amdocs and Google Cloud will create new industry solutions for CSPs to monetise over 5G networks at the edge.

Help CSPs leverage data and analytics to improve services: Amdocs will make its Data Hub and Data Intelligence analytics solutions available on Google Cloud. Amdocs and Google Cloud will also develop a new, comprehensive analytics solution to help CSPs leverage data to improve the reliability of their services and customer experiences.

Partner on Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) services: The companies will share tools, frameworks, and best practices for SRE and DevOps. With key Amdocs products running on Anthos, CSPs will rely on more cost-effective platforms.

“We’re delighted to partner with Amdocs to help communications providers transform their businesses with the cloud,” says Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Through our partnership with Amdocs, we’re able to empower communications providers in monetising 5G/edge as a business services platform, better leverage data and AI, and improve operational efficiency and the experience for their end-users.”

“Service providers worldwide are embarking on transformation journeys centrered on the cloud in order to drive new services, revenue opportunities and experiences,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. “By combining our cloud-native, open and modular solutions with the fully managed, high performing Google Cloud, we can accelerate this journey.”

These new services and solutions will be featured on a road show to our customers’ offices around the world. They will also be highlighted at the Tele Management Forum’s Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen, Denmark and other industry gatherings throughout the year.

