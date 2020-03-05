Georg Svendsen of Telenor

Nokia, along with operators Telenor and Telia, announced that it has deployed the advanced shared wireless network supporting a Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) feature, enabled for wireless technologies spanning 2G to 5G.

The 5G MOCN feature was deployed on a trial network in Denmark and verified with successful end-to-end test calls. MOCN, the most advanced network architecture model allowing for network sharing, enables distinct mobile operators with their own core network to share a common radio access network infrastructure as well as spectrum resources.

This is the network to include live MOCN capabilities for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G simultaneously. The live trial utilised Nokia’s end-to-end 5G technology, including 5G RAN and 5G cloud core.

Network sharing is an efficient and cost-effective way for two or more mobile operators to build and roll out a network at scale without having to duplicate efforts. It is an important strategic consideration for operators that helps them to quickly deploy 5G networks to consumers and businesses while keeping costs to a minimum. As 5G networks require a higher density of radio equipment, such as small cells, to deliver the right performance and coverage, network sharing results in overall lower power consumption compared to individual networks.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said, “Deploying 5G networks independently can be an expensive undertaking for mobile operators in the most competitive markets. This trial highlights that through network sharing, operators can drive efficiencies, lower costs and bring the myriad benefits of 5G to businesses and consumers quickly. We hope that this trial demonstrates to operators around the world that there are multiple options open to them to get their 5G networks up and running quickly and at the lowest possible cost.”

Georg Svendsen CTO at Telenor, said, “We were among the first operators in the world to use MOCN on our network, and I am very pleased that we also are among the first ones to use the technology in our 5G-pilot as well. Network sharing is a clear strategic priority for Telenor to continuously deliver one of the best mobile networks in the world, supporting safe and reliable connectivity to our private and business users.”

Henrik Kofod CTO at Telia Denmark, said, “This is a major step on our 5G journey, and I really look forward to start testing with real customers and understanding how 5G can provide true value for them. I hope this will inspire other operators in the Danish market to move in the same direction. Network sharing is a great choice when it comes to building sustainable 5G networks. When we maximise our resource utilisation, we lower our carbon footprint and optimise our investments.”

