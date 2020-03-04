Alaa Malki of Mobily

A new agreement has been signed by Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) and Nokia, covering the provision of next-generation telecom technologies. The deal is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to benefit society by driving digital transformation digital transformation and the digital economy.

Nokia will support Mobily’s infrastructure with a wide range of products and services from its 5G end-to-end portfolio, including radio access, IP routing, optical networking, and software, as well as the Nokia service delivery platform, in order to build an ultra-high bandwidth and low-latency network. In addition, the network capacity will be maximised using massive MIMO antennas, whilst an expansion of Mobily’s backhaul capabilities will prepare it for a rapid increase for the network capacity.

The ultra-high bandwidth, low-latency network will enable numerous benefits to Mobily’s subscribers as well as public and private sector customers, including manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, education, transport and entertainment, by enabling the use of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Alaa Malki, chief technology officer, Mobily, says “Together with Nokia, we are working to achieve an advanced ICT infrastructure to boost digital economy across the Kingdom, by taking the economy to the next level. The deployment is set to enable further innovation and digitalisation with new applications and services.”

Amr K. El Leithy, head of the Middle East and Africa Market, Nokia, says “We are excited to be extending our partnership with Mobily, adding next-generation ICT technologies onto an already strong layer of 4G infrastructure to drive digitalisation. This project will allow Mobily and its customers to reap the benefits of advanced ICT technologies and deliver on the aims of Saudi Vision 2030.”

