Sponsored News: Plug and play long range connectivity devices for connecting billions of legacy sensors

HONG KONG AND STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – 2020-03-04. Synap Technologies Ltd. today announced a Kickstarter campaign offering the Synap BR100 modem and X10 mini data collector IoT communication devices. These novel multi-hop LoRa® based modem devices allow instant long-range connectivity for legacy digital sensors. No configuration or programming knowledge is needed.

Roll-out of IoT sensor networks is riddled by problems: The need for specialist training in wireless networking, complicated hardware integration between sensors and radio chips, and that sensors often sit in radio blind spots.

To take care of this, Synap Technologies has developed the BR100 LoRa modem that you can just connect sensors to, plug-and-play. Sensors communicate with BR100 modems over a standard RS485 connection. The wireless network is automatic and private, based on a unique Network ID. Coverage range can easily be extended as BR100 can be turned into a repeater.

“With this little modem you transform whatever digital sensors you want into modern IoT devices.”, says Synap CEO Frank Tsui. “And it is completely hassle-free to get your own IoT sensor network up.”

The BR100 modems can be operated in a standalone network without Internet connection. An optional X10 mini Data Collector can be added for connecting the network to a centralised cloud controller and data download service. Every transmitted data packet is protected by AES 256-bit encryption with dynamic key and SHA-256-bit hashing for data integrity.

Synap Wireless IoT devices are available worldwide in versions for both the 868 and 915 MHz licence-free radio bands.

To learn more and get the next sensor project up and running without hassle, please visit the Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/synap/lora-modem-for-legacy-sensors

About Synap Technologies

Synap Technologies Limited is an innovative IoT technology company providing Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) solutions founded in 2018. Our patented technologies provide the last-mile connectivity to cover sensors everywhere, and the system availability and communication security needed for mission critical operations.