Smart City Networks, the nation’s provider of technology services for the convention industry, has renewed their service contract with the Charlotte Convention Centre (CCC) extending their partnership to provide quality telecommunications and internet services.

Smart City and the Charlotte Convention Centre have agreed to a twelve-year extension of the existing contract. Smart City has been the exclusive internet, telecommunications, and electrical service provider for the CCC since its opening and is now set to continue services until March 31, 2032.

“Charlotte and Smart City have been longtime partners,” said vice president, east operation, Tim Wortman. “We are excited to renew our agreement to provide the latest technology enhancements to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) and Convention centre.”

Working in tandem with Smart City, the CRVA is in the process of enhancing the technology offerings at the Charlotte Convention Centre including Internet, Wi-Fi and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) services. The DAS upgrade will include additional service providers and increase cell service coverage. The project will also expand Wi-Fi capability, providing a high-density infrastructure throughout the existing public areas and meeting rooms, as well as the additional spaces created by the expansion. The DAS services upgrade should be available to clients and guests in the summer of 2020, and the high-density upgrades will culminate with the expansion completion in late summer of 2021.

“The Charlotte Convention Centre is pleased to have extended our technology services relationship with Smart City Networks,” said Steve Bagwell, vice president of venues at the CRVA. “Smart City has been a valued partner since 1995, and they were the logical choice for helping us enhance our technology infrastructure and guest experience in conjunction with the expansion of the convention centre.”

As a premier facility, Charlotte Convention Centre has been chosen to host the 2020 Republican National Convention Media Hub from August 24 to 27, 2020. Delegates of the United States Republican Party will select the party’s nominees for president and vice president in the 2020 United States presidential election. Smart City services will be utilised for the live televised events, and up to the minute voting results available to thousands of attendees.

