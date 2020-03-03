A new study from Juniper Research found that the total number of digital banking users will exceed 3.6 billion by 2024, up from 2.4 billion in 2020; a 54% increase. This growth will be driven by the rise of digital-only banks and the ongoing focus on digital transformation by established bank brands.

The new research, Digital Banking: Banking-as-a-Service, Open Banking & Digital Transformation 2020-2024, found that digital-only banks have gained market share from traditional banks by offering superior user experiences and tightly focused USPs. The research recommends that established banks must personalise the app experience; using AI‑based personal financial management tools to fight back against digital-only bank innovation.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: How Open APIs are Revolutionising Banking.

It identified the leading group of banks for digital transformation.

Bank of America

BBVA

JPMorgan Chase

Bank of America offers extensive digital solutions, including the Erica chatbot, and has had noticeable upticks in digital usage and engagement. BBVA has focused on capitalising on APIs in banking, by offering the BBVA Open Platform, which is a Banking-as-a-Service platform. JPMorgan Chase has experimented with blockchain and is rumoured to be planning a digital-only launch in the UK.

Research author Nick Maynard says, “These banks have executed highly effective digital transitions; however digital transformation is never complete. These banks must now refocus on the new strategies required to retain their digital leadership”.

The research also noted that traditional banks are launching digital-only brands, such as Bo from UK bank NatWest. The research cautioned that these launches must be differentiated from existing offerings and digital-only competition, in terms of providing a more personalised experience, or they will fail to gain momentum.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus