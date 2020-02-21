Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi of Ooredoo Qatar

Nokia has announced that Ooredoo Qatar will soon complete the deployment of Nokia’s customer engagement solution to improve digital experiences by using analytics to better understand customer needs and to recommend and automatically trigger the next best action for a more relevant offer for the subscriber.

Once deployed, the solution will allow Ooredoo Qatar to enhance revenue by using contextual information for more targeted and personalised real-time campaigns. With this, Ooredoo Qatar’s 3 million subscribers will benefit from a better service experience.

Nokia’s solution comes with artificial intelligence capabilities that process and analyse the customer data in real-time. It helps the service provider to offer the right service at the right moment. The Nokia solution will enable Ooredoo Qatar to reduce the time to introduce new services and promotions to its subscribers from days to minutes. Thus, it is now possible for Ooredoo to send, for example, an offer to a specific target audience immediately after a sporting event finishes.

5G technology opens up new revenue opportunities for the service providers. Nokia’s customer engagement solution enables Ooredoo Qatar to prepare for the digital era to better monetise 5G in a highly competitive market. Nokia’s solution will allow Ooredoo Qatar to generate more value from customer insights and provide the best offer through the right channel at the right time when the subscriber needs it.

Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi, chief operating officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said, “Taking our partnership with Nokia to the next level will ensure that we will deliver the advanced 5G solutions and services that can enhance our customer engagement and their digital lives. By combining 5G with artificial intelligence, we will deliver targeted, personalised, and real-time campaigns that can provide our customers with the right services and solutions at the right time.”

Henrique Vale, head of software, Nokia for MEA, said, “Communications service providers like Ooredoo Qatar need to modernise their infrastructure to better address the evolving needs of their customers. We are committed to supporting telcos to monetise their assets and digital events. Nokia’s solution will enable Ooredoo Qatar to enhance customer experience and to add new revenue streams.”

