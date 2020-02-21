Allot Mobile Virtual Conference
Event date: 25-27 February, 2020
The next best thing to meeting you at MWC is meeting you at the Allot Mobile Virtual Conference (MVC).
Visit this online event for a Telco-tailored view of network-based Security as a Service and Actionable Intelligence solutions.
MVC will feature an exclusive demo tour, live talks and Q&As, analyst sessions and more. Join us from the comfort of your office, or anywhere, to talk with Allot experts about leveraging your network to generate new revenues.
We’ll dive into:
- Increasing ARPU and NPS with a mass market network-based Security as a Service solution that already protects 23M users worldwide.
- Assuring optimal network performance and utilization through granular analytics and traffic control.
- Improving your bottom line by 15% with automation and fully virtualized deployments.
Let’s go virtual!
