Shachar Ebel of TEOCO

TEOCO, a provider of planning and optimisation, assurance and analytics solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, today released Helix 11, the latest version of its Service Assurance platform.

Helix 11 introduces product expansions to enable 5G Service Assurance, ready to collect, process and analyse the increasingly growing data volumes necessary to manage 5G networks and services end-to-end performance. Helix 11 offers containerised remote collection agents, full NFV support, real-time monitoring of network slices, and support for autonomous closed-loop self-healing of underperforming services and parts of the network while using machine learning analytics to identify these automatically through real-time analysis of the relevant network data.

The updated platform gives operators the necessary tools to automatically predict, identify and resolve service problems quickly and efficiently, fixing faults where possible, predicting outages and performance issues, and producing actionable insights that can be instantly shared with built-in support for a variety of APIs including Apache KAFKA, REST, SNMP and more.

Helix Machine learning-powered Root Cause Analysis (RCA) expands in the new release, now offering the ability to tune and enhance the models by adding user feedback, improving insights and results. Sentinel, Helix’s visualisation tool, has also evolved to include streamlined performance monitoring, combined with alarms and network configuration data, and improved ML-based predictions of network behaviour change.

Helix is now also faster than ever. Leveraging Apache Hadoop framework provides fast access to all relevant network performance data, enables essentially unlimited retention, and reduces infrastructure costs whether running in a public or a private cloud.

“Service assurance no longer means simply ensuring connectivity to the network user. Availability alone is no longer enough, and 5G means that specific network slices and service levels have to be met,” said Shachar Ebel, CTO, TEOCO.

“The evolution of Helix reflects this new reality where service assurance needs to do so much more — integrating directly with the network, utilising machine learning to understand its performance and availability, predicting faults and degradations and automating their resolution, all designed for infrastructure that can cope with the data sets and enormous amounts of data and complexity that 5G networks create.”

