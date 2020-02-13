The GSMA, organisers of the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, issued a statement on social media last night, cancelling the 2020 Congress.

The event, which had been due to run from February 24-27th, had already seen more than 30 exhibitors withdraw their attendance saying that in view of the continued risk from the new corona virus they were not prepared to risk the health of their staff and visitors, and therefore would not be attending this year’s event.

The statement by John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, says:

“Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem.

With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.

Further updates from the GSMA, are on our website.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus