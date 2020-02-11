Sandeep Jalan Chief Financial Officer of SES

SES, the global content connectivity solutions, announced the board of directors has appointed Sandeep Jalan as chief financial officer (CFO) of SES. He will assume the position from 6 May 2020.

Sandeep has 30 years of experience in financial and operational leadership roles across Asia and Europe. He is most recently the CFO of Aperam, a global provider of the stainless, electrical and specialty steel industry, a role he has held since 2014.

Previously, he worked for the ArcelorMittal Group since 1999 where he held various roles including the CFO of ArcelorMittal Long Carbon Europe and was part of the M&A team responsible for numerous acquisitions in both steel and mining. He was also the CFO & company secretary for Ispat Alloys Ltd from 1993 to 1999.

Sandeep is a commerce graduate from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), chartered accountant (equivalent to CPA) and company secretary from the respective Institutes in India. He has also completed an executive education programme on Leadership at the London Business School and an executive education pprogram on strategic finance at IMD.

An Indian national and resident of Luxembourg, Sandeep succeeds Andrew Browne who stepped down in October 2019.

Steve Collar, CEO of SES, said, “I am delighted to welcome Sandeep to the leadership team at SES as our new CFO. From the moment I met him, I felt strongly that his wealth of experience in international, capital-intensive industries would be a great complement to the team. He has an amazing track record as the CFO of a successful publicly-traded company and his roles at both corporate and operational levels will bring great value to SES and our stakeholders.”

Sandeep said, “I am excited to join SES and thank the board of directors for the confidence they have placed in me. I look forward to working with everyone at SES where we can learn from one another and together deliver an exciting future for SES.”

