Customers of App Postepay, among the preferred payment Apps in Italy, can now access Western Union’s cross-border and cross-currency platform to send money globally, following an agreement between Postepay, one of the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in Italy, bringing together Poste Italiane’s assets and expertise in payments and telecommunications and Western Union , a provider in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments.

More than seven million Postepay Evolution customers can now send money globally using Western Union via the Postepay App. They have the choice to fund their payments within the App using card or account and payout via Western Union’s Global Retail Network in over 200 countries and territories.

The integration of Western Union’s global cross-border, cross-currency money movement platform – including global settlement capabilities, network, compliance, and technology systems — enables international real-time cross-border transfers for financial institutions and service providers like Postepay, while globalising services for their customers.

“It’s exciting to see two leading financial institutions working together to advance digital services for their customers by offering a seamless global cross-border payments experience,” said Hikmet Ersek, president and CEO, Western Union.

“Western Union’s open platform strategy allows us to innovatively connect the digital and physical worlds of money while helping leading organisations scale their services globally. We are delighted to welcome Postepay into the Western Union family,” he said.

Postepay SpA, a young company in the digital payments market, can count on a strong customer base of nearly 20 million of prepaid cards, more than 7 million of Postepay Evolution cards and more than 4,8 million of digital wallets. Postepay SpA is a centre of excellence within the Poste Italiane Group.

“Postepay leads the country’s development and innovation by offering solutions that enable our customers to benefit from quality services and easy-to-use products,” said Marco Siracusano, chief executive officer of Postepay.

“In line with our company’s strategy, Postepay’s first goal is to inform and guide changes in consumer habits while strongly investing and promoting our App based strategy. Therefore, the Postepay App offers our customer, not only highly performing dedicated services, but an ecosystem of integrated products and services which simplify transactions and exchanges at any level.

Thanks to the collaboration with a leading brand such as Western Union our customers can now send money around the world in total comfort. In this context, a global leader such as Western Union, is the right partner to increase our growth,” he said.

“Summarising the Postepay slogan, payments must be comfortable, simple and safe, and I believe that through this valuable partnership, we will be able to serve our respective customers even better,” concluded Marco Siracusano. Remittances from Italy to the rest of the world in 2018 was $18.5 billion (€16.8 billion) and into Italy USD 9.5 billion (€8.67 billion), according to the world bank.

