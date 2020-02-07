Network testing specialists nPerf have ranked Vodafone first out of all the UK operators for mobile network performance. The award is based on over 42,000 individual tests conducted by members of the public using the free nPerf app.

Vodafone users achieved, on average, download speeds of 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of 13Mbps. This compares well to its nearest competitor which managed, on average, download speeds of 37Mbps and upload speeds of 11Mbps.

The nPerf results come hot on the heels of umlaut’s network benchmarking, which also confirmed the speed as well as the reliability of Vodafone’s 4G network in various locations and scenarios across the UK. These impressive test results follow Vodafone UK’s £4.5bn (€5.31bn) investment in its network over the past five years.

And Vodafone UK is endeavouring to improve its network even further. From bringing 4G network coverage to rural areas using innovative technologies, to ensuring top network performance at the country’s most popular special events, the company isn’t content to sit on its laurels.

To ensure as many people as possible can take advantage of its acclaimed network, but without having to worry about data caps, Vodafone UK has been offering its Unlimited plans since July 2019. Everyone uses their mobile data differently, so each one of the Unlimited plans has been designed to match how people actually use their smartphones.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus