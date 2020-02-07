Tami Barron of Southern Linc

First responders will be among the beneficiaries as Southern Linc, a communications service provider in the South East of the US, opts for Ericsson’s next-generation of Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) solution.

Designed to work in the most demanding situations, Southern Linc will also provide the solution to its utility and public sector entity customers, as well as selected businesses.Ericsson MCPTT, which is part of Ericsson’s Mission Critical and Private Networks offering, will be deployed on Southern Linc’s LTE network. The MCPTT solution will evolve over time to cater for new capabilities, including the eventual transition to 5G networks.

Tami Barron, president and CEO, Southern Linc, says, “When first responders are out in the field, seconds matter, and reliable communications can be a life-or-death issue. Ericsson has been a trusted partner of ours, and this solution gives our customers reliable push-to-talk services that help those dedicated to protecting and serving others.”

Rob Johnson, head of customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America, says, “Mission critical push-to-talk is an important part of Ericsson’s portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to those whose job it is to keep us safe.”Southern Linc provides secure wireless voice and data services to electric utilities, businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia, southeastern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle.

