ZTE Corporation, an international provider of solutions for the telecommunications industry as well as for corporate and private mobile internet customers, officially announced that a number of new 5G devices will be presented at the Mobile World Congress 2020.

In addition to the future-oriented 5G smartphone from the ZTE Axon series, various 5G MBB (mobile broadband) products from the 5G CPE and 5G module range as well as a new smartphone from the Blade series will be presented. In addition, ZTE will unveil other technologies to give consumers an insight into the future of smart and connected life in the 5G era.

ZTE presented the first 5G smartphone ZTE Axon 10 Pro at Mobile World Congress 2019 and launched it in more than 10 countries worldwide. It is said to be the first 5G smartphone commercially available in Northern Europe, China and the Middle East. In addition, ZTE has worked with more than 20 network operators around the world to commercialise 5G devices.

The company plans to launch several 5G smartphones and 15 or more 5G devices in 2020. In China, ZTE plans to offer several 5G products this year at a retail price of between €130 and €400.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus