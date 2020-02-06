Vodafone and Sunrise announced a new partnership agreement in Switzerland, which began on 1 January 2020.

This strategic partnership will allow Sunrise’s Enterprise customers to benefit from a range of Vodafone Business services, including mobile connectivity, roaming and central procurement.

Over time, the companies plan to expand their relationship to deliver fixed/mobile converged services to Enterprises across Europe and beyond, as well as leverage their combined 5G scale and leadership to ensure their customers can benefit from cutting-edge gigabit networks.

Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda said: “We are delighted that Sunrise has decided to join our partner market network. We are excited about working with the team and being able to offer their customers access to our extensive range of innovative Enterprise products and services.”

Sunrise chief executive officer Andre Krause said, “We are thrilled about our new relationship with the Vodafone team. We know that the ability to leverage their reach and expertise together with our agility, superior network and high quality services, will deliver real benefits for our enterprise business in Switzerland and beyond.”

