Pardeep Kohli of Mavenir

Mavenir, the industry’s end-to-end cloud-native network software provider for CSPs, announced that it has successfully deployed its cloud-native, converged IMS solution for both T-Mobile Czech Republic (TMCZ) and Slovak Telekom (ST). This common and harmonised solution is designed to significantly reduce existing footprint, provide network simplification, and therefore achieve significant cost savings for both operators.

As an existing Mavenir customer for VoLTE, IMS, and converged fixed and mobile TAS, T-Mobile CZ has moved its multi-million VoLTE subscribers (prepaid, postpaid, VoWi-Fi, fixed) to an NFV-based, software infrastructure solution, while continuing to support the same features and functions and winning the 2019 mobile network benchmark. Slovak Telekom has moved to the same solution but is replacing a legacy vendor proprietary hardware 1st generation IMS implementation to an open NFV-based solution.

Slovak Telekom started recently to migrate its current VoLTE subscribers from legacy IMS, add new VoLTE subscribers and migrate its fixed subscribers. Together, both operating companies intend to leverage shared data centres in 2 locations across two countries, and the common implementation to improve operational effectiveness and reduce complexity in the networks.

We continue with the transformation of our leading networks for our Czech and Slovak customer base, where the convergent Mavenir IMS Voice solution perfectly fits our demand and serves our future technology and cost reduction strategy, said Branimir Maric, CTIO at T-Mobile CZ and Slovak Telekom. We selected Mavenir for their ability to solve and overcome IMS deployment challenges quickly, as well as their proven NFV and system integration expertise.

Mavenir is helping customers evolve their networks to cloud-native software that uses industry standard commercial off the shelf (COTS) hardware, said Pardeep Kohli, president, and CEO of Mavenir. We are excited to help our customers achieve maximum efficiency in operational expenses, while providing industry features and services that will delight their subscribers.

