Chuck Griffin of Lingo

Lingo Communications LLC (Lingo), a global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider dedicated to serving the SMB, Carrier and Consumer markets, announced that it has completed the acquisition of select customers from Blue Casa Telephone, LLC (Blue Casa).

Lingo acquired select customers by working with Blue Casa via an Agent Sales Agreement that was signed in Q4 2019 and implemented and completed during the past several weeks. Lingo will enjoy additional opportunities as it cross-sells and up-sells these customers with its comprehensive suite of Cloud/UC services, managed services and wireless services.

“This customer acquisition is a very natural fit for Lingo. It helps us achieve the next level of success by increasing the scale and resources of our business,” said Chuck Griffin, president & CEO of Lingo. “This customer acquisition is another milestone in Lingo’s strategy to continue growing via organic and M&A activities as one of the largest global Cloud/UC communications and managed service provider to the SMB, Carrier, and Consumer markets,” said Vincent M. Oddo, executive chairman of Lingo.

