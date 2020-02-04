Dan Castles of Telestream

Dan Castles, one of the founders of Telestream, a provider of digital media tools, quality monitoring and workflow solutions, has returned as CEO to lead the company through its next phase of growth.

The company specialises in enterprise-class video transcoding, quality assurance, and workflow solutions, addressing the numerous video format and device incompatibilities and service disruptions encountered when delivering video over any network. Scott Puopolo, who has served as CEO of Telestream since 2017, has decided to step down as CEO. Puopolo successfully developed and advanced Telestream’s current strategy.

Eli Weiss, managing director of Genstar Capital, Telestream’s majority shareholder, says, “We are grateful for Scott Puopolo’s many contributions to the company. Scott has been a great partner to Genstar in our efforts to grow and expand Telestream. As we embark on a new decade which promises to bring fundamental changes to the broadcast industry, we are excited to have Dan rejoin Telestream to help drive its growth strategy and continue to lead the industry.”

Under Castles’ 20-year leadership, Telestream reports that it experienced consistent year-on-year revenue growth, and strong profitability. Castles adds, “Broadcast business models need to evolve to meet rapidly changing consumption habits.

Telestream is perfectly positioned to help organisations navigate the myriad challenges that face them. Our employees’ dedication to excellence, spirit of innovation and unwavering focus on customer needs are at the heart of our success and the reasons why I am excited to come back and help take the company into its next stage of growth and evolution.”

