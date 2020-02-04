The Global Certification Forum GCF and PTCRB certification organisation have accepted the first test case validations in various FR1 and LTE band combinations using the new Rohde & Schwarz R&S TS RRM 5G radio resource management (RRM) conformance test system. The solution is the latest addition to a successful family of RRM conformance test systems.

Mobile communication technology requires conformance tests since mobile network operators worldwide rely on the certification schemes of GCF and PTCRB for mobile devices in their networks. The updated version of the R&S TS‑RRM has gone through this certification process, ensuring that the solution is suitable for the 5G RRM requirements defined in the 3GPP specifications and is now certified by GCF as platform 296.

RRM testing, as required by GCF and PTCRB, is a combination of several protocol and RF test methods. It is used to determine the reaction time of a cellphone to a changing RF signal and the time it takes for the device to switch to different signal sources.

Rohde & Schwarz aims to be a ‘one-stop solutions supplier’ for conformance and operator acceptance testing from 2G through LTE. The updated version of the R&S TS‑RRM now features also 5G NR signalling functionality, following the inclusion of the new R&S CMX500 radio communication tester. As a result, the solution now offers coverage for LTE, WCDMA, and 5G technologies. The integrated test system, operated by the sequencer software R&S CONTEST, offers highly efficient and precise, reproducible measurement results.

A unique feature of the R&S TS RRM is that it offers a smooth upgrade path to 5G for users with a previous version of the well-established R&S TS‑RRM. The upgrade to 5G RRM testing can be achieved simply by adding the new R&S CMX500 as an extension box.

The 5G RRM test cases are also supported by R&S TS8980, said by R&S to be the RF conformance test system in the market supporting mobile technologies all the way from 2G to 5G on one platform.

