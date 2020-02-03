Ron Haberman of Nokia

Nokia announced the launch of the Nokia Network Operations Master to provide communication service providers (CSPs) with highly-automated and scalable software for managing their 5G networks.

As 5G adds new layers of technical complexity, CSPs will require an intelligent management system to deal with the fast-increasing number of physical and virtual network events that will place heavy workloads on network operation centres.

Network Operations Master is a new addition to Nokia’s network management portfolio, which delivers best-in-class tools for troubleshooting, administration, software management and configuration management.

Until now, existing network management systems used for 2G/3G/4G networks have been largely manually driven. They have also been incapable of scaling up to the needs of network evolution to cloud at scale and 5G; and managing the volume of network “slices”, parts of network capacity tailored to different subscriber and application needs.

With a software-driven approach, machine learning techniques and customisable operations, Network Operations Master allows these processes to be automated and simplified, while ensuring that existing operations functionalities are kept. By automating actions in milliseconds in response to a wide variety of network events, Network Operations Master significantly reduces workloads of repetitive actions and allows CSP operation centres to concentrate on the most critical network events.

Network Operations Master is built on Nokia’s cloud-native Common Software Foundation (CSF) designed to deliver applications that are hardware- and vendor-agnostic, and easy to deploy, integrate, use and upgrade.

Dana Cooperson, research director at Analysys Mason, said, “5G networks will require significantly more operations automation than past networks in order to achieve promised levels of efficiency and new service support. Nokia’s Network Operations Master is a cloud-native network management system that is underpinned by machine learning and automated actions and provides the types of tools mobile network operations teams need now for 5G.”

Ron Haberman, chief technology officer, Nokia Software, said, “With 5G forcing traditional functions, like revenue management and customer care, to the cloud and helping drive software deeper into the network, communication service providers need a modern approach to performing network operations that is automated, more efficient and scalable. The Nokia Network Operations Master delivers these capabilities and allows our customers to perform lifecycle operations with ease, efficiency, and confidence.”

