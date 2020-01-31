Fabienne Dulac of Orange

Following a request for proposals launched in early 2019 to select its 5G equipment suppliers, and after several months of testing, Orange has chosen Nokia and Ericsson.

Nokia and Ericsson are long-term industrial partners of the Orange group. They will provide a package of products and services that will enable the deployment of 5G across the country. The agreement includes antennas and associated professional services.

The two companies have demonstrated the quality of their products, their support and commitment to a high-quality customer experience on the mobile network for many years.

The partnership with Nokia is focused on the West and South-East regions of France, zones where Nokia already supplies 2G/3G/4G on the mobile network (RAN).

The partnership with Ericsson is focused on the Ile de France, North-East and South-West regions, zones where Ericsson already supplies 2G/3G/4G on the mobile network (RAN).

Fabienne Dulac, deputy chief executive officer of Orange and CEO of Orange France, states, “For Orange, the deployment of 5G represents a huge challenge and is one of the main priorities of our Engage 2025 strategic plan. We are delighted to be pursuing our partnerships with both Nokia and Ericsson, two key long-term partners, in order to develop a powerful and innovative 5G network. 5G will enable the development of new use-cases and new services, and will provide an enriched experience for our customers – both in the consumer and business segments. Through these agreements, Orange reaffirms its ambition to being network leader.”

