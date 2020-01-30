Per Lindberg of Ranplan Group

The Network Technology Research Institute of China Unicom has selected Ranplan Wireless as a preferred supplier for a complete platform for HetNet design, optimisation and management.

The announcement of an initial order for US$400,000 (€362,904) was made after extensive commercial and technical evaluation. China Unicom’s Technology Research Institute will be using Ranplan Professional to plan, simulate and optimise small cell and DAS solutions for in-building and dense indoor/outdoor urban environments such as stadiums, campuses and business districts.

They will also use Ranplan Collaboration Hub, a cloud-based project management and workflow tool, along with Ranplan Tablet for onsite in-building site surveys, building modelling and simulating in-building coverage performance predictions.

By using intelligent building and network modelling along with automated design techniques, China Unicom engineers will be able to speed up network planning time and reduce the costs of deployment. Ranplan Professional is an all-in-one, heterogeneous planning, optimisation and simulation solution for 3G, 4G and 5G NR small cells, DAS and Wi-Fi networks across indoor and outdoor environments, which also integrates with macro-cell networks.

The Technology Research Institute is a subsidiary of the China Unicom Group and is engaged in cutting-edge technology and application tracking, development strategy research, market and management research. It is also building a new technology business development and product incubation base for the Chinese wireless communications market to enable new breakthroughs and drive technology innovation.

“We are very proud to have won the trust of one of the world’s largest mobile operators at a critical junction in the transition from 4G to 5G, characterised by an increased emphasis on cellular indoor mobility in close coordination with the outdoor environment,” says Per Lindberg, interim CEO of Ranplan Group AB. “It is our hope that China Unicom, as well as its ecosystem partners, will benefit from our suite of software that not only helps perfect the initial deployment of radio nodes, but also their subsequent performance within day-to-day operations.”

