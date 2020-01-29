Arun Bansal of Ericsson

Ericsson, together with VodafoneZiggo, Brainport Development and High Tech Campus Eindhoven, announced the launch of an all-new 5G co-creation environment in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Located in High Tech Campus Eindhoven’s building 25.3, the 5G HUB features a testing laboratory, training facilities, and a demo studio with 5G and IoT capabilities to offer companies, startups and students the chance to explore the new technology of 5G in practice

Supported by the latest Ericsson Radio System products and running on a VodafoneZiggo network, the 5G HUB will let visitors experiment with next-generation test applications, define new business models, and explore live test cases and pilots (including those related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and artificial/virtual reality).

VodafoneZiggo and Ericsson have worked together for a number of years exploring how to make the most of 5G and cellular technologies in the telecom industry. Now, in Eindhoven, the next step in their collaborative efforts has come to fruition.

The Radio Communications Agency of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate has granted a frequency space for the 5G HUB, enabling Ericsson and partners to utilise the 3.5GHz frequency long before the spectrum auction takes place, expectedly in September 2022. This spectrum is needed for a fully-fledged 5G mobile experience for services with a social impact in the area.

Currently, one such service project is piloted as ‘connected ambulance’ developed by Philips, VodafoneZiggo and Ericsson in cooperation between the local GGD ambulance service and the city’s Catharina Hospital. These parties are researching how 5G can be leveraged to support the ambulance team with performing an onsite ultrasound to examine the patient with remote assistance from a physician in the hospital. It is in the benefit of patients to start the right treatment as soon as possible.

Corporations, private companies, start-ups, governments, and knowledge institutions are all welcome at the 5G HUB to take part in an environment of innovation and exploration together.

Eben Albertyn, chief technology officer VodafoneZiggo, says, “With our high-performance networks, we are a leading force in 5G developments in the Netherlands, and, together with Ericsson and our other partners involved, we are excited to be involved in driving this development forward through the 5G HUB.

The 5G HUB gives us direct access to the evolving 5G technologies and competences that will serve critical functions in the societies of tomorrow. This is an excellent opportunity to facilitate the exploration of new applications with stakeholders in a very real way.”

Ericsson continues to ramp up its investment in Europe following the opening of a new Research & Development centre in France in January, adding to them currently employing 15,000 engineers in Europe: 60% of their total R&D staff. The company has 19 R&D centres in Europe including Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Sweden.

Arun Bansal, president and head of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says, “With the 5G HUB, the doors to experiencing 5G applications firsthand have been opened in Eindhoven. As the first of its kind in the Netherlands, the 5G HUB will bring real value to students, companies, researchers, and end users alike with the chance to engage with 5G and IoT innovations in a unique way. At Ericsson, we’re truly pleased to be a part of this project together with our new and long-term partners.”

