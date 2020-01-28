James Barham of PCI Pal

PCI Pal, the secure payments provider, announced the launch of PCI Pal Digital. Combined with its existing Agent Assist and IVR payment solutions, PCI Pal Digital will enable a true omnichannel secure payments environment for contact centres and businesses taking payments across the globe. The new solution empowers organisations to offer secure payment options for digital engagement channels including Webchat, social media, email, SMS and more.

“As we see the increased adoption of digital channels within organisations, including both our partners and direct customers, we believe that now is the time to introduce our digital payment offering supplementing our existing Agent Assist and IVR solutions,” said James Barham, CEO, PCI Pal.

“The market is experiencing a shift towards digital engagement and as such we are creating the opportunity for our partners and customers to leverage payments within these newer sales and service channels. As with all our solutions, PCI Pal Digital has been developed in-house and is available to organisations globally through our true-cloud platform.”

PCI Pal Digital enables security for payments through any digital engagement channel. Once payment has been requested on the customer’s preferred channel, PCI Pal generates a URL that directs customers to a secure page that allows them to safely enter their payment details.

Throughout the entire process, the contact centre agent is able to track the customer’s progress in real-time, allowing organisations to provide a seamless customer experience without any disruption to the customer payment journey. PCI Pal’s technology ensures payment information is secure by descoping all digital channels from the requirements of PCI DSS.

Continued Barham, “As businesses add digital solutions to their customer engagement strategy, it will be important that they ensure adherence to increasingly stringent compliance and data privacy rules and regulations (such as the California Consumer Privacy Act). With PCI Pal Digital, we are helping our customers move to this next phase of multichannel engagement without sacrificing customer experience or security.”

PCI Pal Digital is served from within PCI Pal’s global, true-cloud platform and is available to integrate with any existing customer engagement environments or payment service providers. For more details, check out the product here.

