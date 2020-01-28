Richard Jeffares

Richard Jeffares formerly of UK Broadband, Ultrafast Fibre (NZ) and Collinear Networks (USA) has joined the Glide Group as chief technology officer. Glide specialises in ultra-fast broadband connectivity and deploying fibre infrastructure.

With more than 25 years’ experience working across global markets in the finance, internet and infrastructure sectors, Jeffares brings to the company his global experience of delivering scalable fibre infrastructure for Tier1 carriers. In his new role as Group CTO at Glide, Jeffares will be working across the group’s four brands; Glide Business, Glide Student, Glide Residential and Glide Shared Living.

“This is truly an exciting time for Glide customers and the wider UK fibre infrastructure industry,” comments Jeffares. “I am confident that our team will continue to grow our fibre footprint rapidly as the UK broadband market undergoes a period of seismic change. I am excited to be joining the Glide Group with such a broad range of end markets and look forward to helping our team deliver a superior customer experience to our UK and European customers.”

Tim Pilcher, Glide Group CEO comments, “We are delighted to have Richard joining us here at Glide during this exciting growth period. Richard has a global background in both the fibre and mobile sectors, plus a strong track record leading fast-growing fibre infrastructure companies and we look forward to scaling our business growth to meet the flourishing fibre demand in 2020 and beyond.”

