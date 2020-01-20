Loh John Wu of Netcracker:

New tech and processes.

Netcracker Technology has extended its partnership with Chorus, the provider of telecommunications infrastructure in New Zealand. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Netcracker will continue to provide operational support system (OSS) capabilities, allowing Chorus to optimise its customer experience.

The company owns the majority of telephone lines and exchange equipment in the country and is responsible for building approximately 70% of the new fiber optic Ultra-Fast Broadband network.

Netcracker will help support Chorus’ long-term strategy to deliver the best possible customer experience, using Netcracker’s Digital OSS solution and services which includes Workforce Management, Workflow, Schedule Management and Business Activity Monitoring.

“Service providers in the Asia Pacific region continue to innovate and deliver digital services for both residential and business customers across a variety of channels, adopting new technologies and implementing new processes,” says Loh John Wu, head of APAC at Netcracker. “Our extended partnership with Chorus underscores this trend and validates our recognition as a strategic partner for some of the region’s key service providers.”

