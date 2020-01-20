Event date: 24-25 March, 2020

London, UK



FutureNet World is a unique industry event that focuses on the strategic and commercial considerations and decisions that CSPs are making today and the implications for the network. There has never been a time of more change for operators as they strive to transform their business: new business models, new operating models, new partnerships and new technology platforms as they digitally transform.

The network is at the heart of innovation and this 2-day conference offers insight into how operators must evolve their networks and apply intelligence and the use of AI to take advantage of the next wave of business opportunities and future proof their business.

READ MORE