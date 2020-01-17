Farid Yunus, Group CEO at redONE: Regional

expansion

Openet, a specialist in the supply of digital and 5G business support systems (BSS), is working with MDS Global, a BSS-as-a-service provider, to deliver a Policy and Charging Control solution (PCC) to redONE, a Malaysian Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).

The partnership will see Openet and MDS Global help redONE expand its regional footprint to Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. Openet will support MDS Global as it rolls out its VNOnDemand BSS-as-a-service solution for redONE. The Dublin-based vendor will provide its real-time charging and policy control systems.

Openet and MDS Global were reportedly chosen by redONE for their ability to meet the flexibility, functionality and service requirements of the operator. MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution is specifically configured to provide fixed and mobile Virtual Network Operators and Enterprises (VNO/Es) and brand entrants the freedom they need to deliver profitable services. The solution uses a pay-as-you-grow model, and manages monetisation, assurance and data-driven engagement, while minimising new expenditure and skills for the operator.

redONE is said to be the first MVNO in Malaysia to provide affordable post-paid services and other competitive mobile plans that traditional mobile network operators do not usually feature. These include unlimited calls even with a zero-credit balance, and a paperless postpaid sales platform.

Farid Yunus, Group CEO at redONE says, “To get where we are today in Malaysia, we engineered a complex BSS system in-house. With our regional expansion and growing subscribers, however, we now require strong best-of-breed technology partners. By utilising MDS Global’s VNOnDemand solution, we can continue to take redONE on its journey to become the largest MVNO in the ASEAN region.”

Gary Bunney, CEO of MDS Global adds, “We are proud to have been chosen by redONE as their BSS partner. With an established subscriber base of more than 1.2 million users in Malaysia alone, redONE have proven the success of a compelling business model.”

He continues, “The fact that the vast majority of their subscribers are postpaid underlines redONE’s astute understanding of their market, ensuring they are well positioned to take their successful model into the rest of South East Asia. We are delighted to work with redONE, to facilitate and enhance their BSS capabilities today and in the future, as they expand across South East Asia.”

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Saunders, GVP Sales and Services, Openet, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with MDS Global on this project. It’s an exciting time for redONE; the MVNO has seen successes in Malaysia and Singapore and is now ready to expand its regional footprint. To do that, it needs the right digital BSS solution to be able to properly monetise these new opportunities. We’re excited to have been chosen by redONE, alongside MDS Global, to deliver a dynamic, agile and flexible BSS solution, perfectly tailored for the needs of an MVNO.”

