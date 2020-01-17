Marc Allera of BT

BT claims to be the first European distribution partner for Stadia, Google’s new cloud gaming platform. The partnership will see BT and Google deliver cloud gaming via this new-generation platform to more UK consumers as well as see the two companies work together on initiatives designed to build awareness, access and availability of it in the UK.

Changing the way that gamers access, play and enjoy their favourite games, Stadia is a cloud-based platform that enables consumers to play the world’s best video games across virtually any type of screen instantly – whether it’s a TV, laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone.

The partnership between BT and Google will take full advantage of BT’s Superfast Broadband 2 service available in over 80% of the UK with speeds 6x faster than the average speed of standard UK broadband. When combined with Stadia’s infrastructure, it will help deliver the best cloud gaming experience.

BT is launching a Google Stadia offer to celebrate the partnership. Customers taking out either BT’s Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250, with prices starting from just £39.99 per month, can choose to receive a free Google Stadia Premiere Edition.

The Stadia Premiere Edition includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra and three months access to Stadia Pro, which offers the ability to play in up to 4K/60FPS with HDR and 5.1 surround sound, as well as claim games, and discounts on a la carte purchases.

The offer is available from today until 30th January. Then from the 7th February, BT will offer a range of Superfast Stadia gaming plans with Superfast fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100 or Ultrafast Fibre 250 which will come with a free Stadia Premiere Edition when they sign-up. BT will be running an advertising campaign across print, TV and digital to highlight the new plans.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming. We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform”.

Michiel van Eldik, general manager & VP, Devices & Services, EMEA, said: “We’re excited to continue our cross-product partnership with BT in the UK to further drive the cloud gaming industry forward. BT has an established track record of leading the industry in delivering next-generation services and products to their customers.”

“Through today’s announcement, we are able to make the best gaming content even more accessible, and to continue to change the way people access, play and enjoy their favourite games”.

The move follows BT’s announcement last week that it had signed a new multi-year contract with major esports team Excel Esports, to become their exclusive lead partner and will see BT branding prominent on all kit worn by Excel’s League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and UK League Championship (UKLC) teams. BT will also provide world class connectivity to Excel to help them train and perform at the highest levels.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus