David Patek of Neeco

Neeco Global ICT Services has signed an agreement with Versa Networks to become its global technology partner in the fast-developing market for new Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services.

Under the terms of the deal, Neeco will provide next business-day replacement services for Versa Networks’ best-in-class SD-WAN hardware, which is designed from the ground up with cloud principles to provide customers with agility, cost-effectiveness, scalability and simplicity.

In addition, the two sides have signed a global partner agreement whereby Versa Networks will use Neeco as either a reseller or as a distributor of its software, to facilitate global deliveries and services for customers who need them and where existing partners cannot fulfil the service globally.

By leveraging its network of 20,000 fully qualified and trained engineers in more than 160 countries around the world, Neeco is an ideal global technology partner for Versa Networks. With unique central management and premium value-added services, Neeco can offer a single point of contact to deliver complex ICT services anywhere, at the shortest delivery times, cost-effectively and at the highest level of quality.

Neeco has already begun distributing Versa Networks’ products, both equipment and licenses, to clients in the United States and South-Central America, with a view to expanding this relationship globally.

“We are delighted that Neeco has become a value-added distributor of Versa Network’s SD-WAN software and hardware technologies, which are widely considered to be among the best products in this exciting segment of the market.”

“We will provide distribution, installation, maintenance and replacement of Versa Network’s products, with a focus on Versa Titan, a pioneering platform which will quickly realise SD-WAN and security revenues for customers,” says David Patek, CEO and founder of Neeco Global ICT Services.

Chris Kenny, vice president of sales & general manager, EMEA of Versa Networks says: “We are excited to have established this global technology partnership with Neeco, whose global reach and on-the-ground local expertise means it can provide the high-quality services – regardless of solution, place or time of service deployment – that we look for in a partner. SD-WAN is becoming a mainstream technology and this agreement with Neeco will help accelerate our market reach into new countries.”

SD-WAN is considered the future of networks. Whereas WAN connections often used technology that required special proprietary hardware, SD-WAN utilises the internet or cloud-native private networks to connect enterprise networks — including branch offices and data centres — over large geographic distances, while presenting the industry with the opportunity to implement more robust and reliable network security.

