Vendor/

Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Amdocs T-Mobile USA, USA Multi-year agreement to extend managed services in support of T-Mobile’s Metro prepaid business plus selection of Amdocs MarketONE subscription monetisation system 11.19

Amdocs AT&T, USA Expansion of strategic alliance to modernise and upgrade AT&T’s digital business support systems under multi-year managed services agreement 11.19

Amdocs Vodafone, Germany Collaboration to modernise, automate and digitise business and operations systems at German mobile operator 11.19

Amdocs Telkom SA,

South Africa Multi-year agreement to modernise IT operations and to transform operator’s digital ecosystem 11.19

Amdocs US Cellular,

USA Extension of existing partnership for five years to include development, testing and managed services 11.19

Bearing Point NTT Group,

Japan Selection of Bearing Point’s Infonova digital business platform to modernise and unify business support systems 12.19

CSG Comcast, USA Five-year contract extension announced under which CSG will provide billing services for Comcast residential customers 12.19

CSG Freedom Mobile, Canada Extension of partnership to provide additional business and IT operations and managed services to division of Shaw Communications 11.19

Ericsson Vodafone, Egypt Deal to transform BSS into industrialised, real-time converged environment with upgrade to latest versions of Ericsson Charging and Mediation systems 11.19

Ericsson Orange, Europe Three to five year contract extension for Ericsson Operations Engine artificial intelligence-driven operating model. Deal covers Belgium, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Spain 11.19

Google Cloud Vodafone, UK Partnership to develop Vodafone Neuron customised real-time data analytics platform announced. Neuron will act as a brain and driver for artificial intelligence in 11 countries 11.19

Fortinet Orange Business Services, global Fortinet Secure SD-WAN selected for expansion of Orange Business Services Flexible SD-WAN portfolio 11.19

Netcracker Technology Grupo Gtd, Chile Expansion of professional services relationship for service provider to use Netcracker support services for SLA management, problem lifecycle management and quality assurance 12.19

Openet Telkomsel, Indonesia Deal to supply end-to-end digital BSS suite to support by.U, Telkomsel’s new digital prepaid cellular service 11.19

Sigma Systems SmarTone, Hong Kong and Macau Hansen Technologies’ Sigma Systems chosen provide catalogue-driven software to accelerate time-to-market and digital transformation for new products and offerings 11.19

Synchronoss Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) chosen to deliver interconnected user experience for customers across all engagement channels 11.19

TeleSign Bouygues Telecom, France New deal under which TeleSign will help protect users from online frauds such as account takeover through SIM swap and synthetic identity fraud 11.19