VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List November and December 2019
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Amdocs
|T-Mobile USA, USA
|Multi-year agreement to extend managed services in support of T-Mobile’s Metro prepaid business plus selection of Amdocs MarketONE subscription monetisation system
|11.19
|Amdocs
|AT&T, USA
|Expansion of strategic alliance to modernise and upgrade AT&T’s digital business support systems under multi-year managed services agreement
|11.19
|Amdocs
|Vodafone, Germany
|Collaboration to modernise, automate and digitise business and operations systems at German mobile operator
|11.19
|Amdocs
|Telkom SA,
South Africa
|Multi-year agreement to modernise IT operations and to transform operator’s digital ecosystem
|11.19
|Amdocs
|US Cellular,
USA
|Extension of existing partnership for five years to include development, testing and managed services
|11.19
|Bearing Point
|NTT Group,
Japan
|Selection of Bearing Point’s Infonova digital business platform to modernise and unify business support systems
|12.19
|CSG
|Comcast, USA
|Five-year contract extension announced under which CSG will provide billing services for Comcast residential customers
|12.19
|CSG
|Freedom Mobile, Canada
|Extension of partnership to provide additional business and IT operations and managed services to division of Shaw Communications
|11.19
|Ericsson
|Vodafone, Egypt
|Deal to transform BSS into industrialised, real-time converged environment with upgrade to latest versions of Ericsson Charging and Mediation systems
|11.19
|Ericsson
|Orange, Europe
|Three to five year contract extension for Ericsson Operations Engine artificial intelligence-driven operating model. Deal covers Belgium, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Spain
|11.19
|Google Cloud
|Vodafone, UK
|Partnership to develop Vodafone Neuron customised real-time data analytics platform announced. Neuron will act as a brain and driver for artificial intelligence in 11 countries
|11.19
|Fortinet
|Orange Business Services, global
|Fortinet Secure SD-WAN selected for expansion of Orange Business Services Flexible SD-WAN portfolio
|11.19
|Netcracker Technology
|Grupo Gtd, Chile
|Expansion of professional services relationship for service provider to use Netcracker support services for SLA management, problem lifecycle management and quality assurance
|12.19
|Openet
|Telkomsel, Indonesia
|Deal to supply end-to-end digital BSS suite to support by.U, Telkomsel’s new digital prepaid cellular service
|11.19
|Sigma Systems
|SmarTone, Hong Kong and Macau
|Hansen Technologies’ Sigma Systems chosen provide catalogue-driven software to accelerate time-to-market and digital transformation for new products and offerings
|11.19
|Synchronoss
|Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia
|Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) chosen to deliver interconnected user experience for customers across all engagement channels
|11.19
|TeleSign
|Bouygues Telecom, France
|New deal under which TeleSign will help protect users from online frauds such as account takeover through SIM swap and synthetic identity fraud
|11.19
|Vubiquity
|A1 Telekom Austria Group, Bulgaria
|Agreement for Vubiquity to provide fully-managed end-to-end content management and processing services for new transactional video-on-demand launch at A1 Bulgaria
|12.19