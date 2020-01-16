Event date: 18-20 May, 2020

Dallas, USA



The BIG 5G Event 2020, hosted by Heavy Reading, is coming to Dallas this May to gather the entire 5G ecosystem including telecom experts, enterprise decision makers and eager 5G application developers.

With 2020 being the year tipped as key for 5G, we will be bringing you content covering all the hot topics, including 5G core, 5G transport, applications & enterprise innovation, AI in the 5G world, private networks, edge computing and more. Your technical and commercial requirements will be fully addressed across 5 tracks, the Keynotes, live onsite interviews with speakers, workshops, breakfast briefings, demo zones and of course the BIG Networking Party. Free passes are available for operators and enterprises and Early Bird rates are also on offer.

