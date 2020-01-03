As part of its deepening pan-India 4G network deployment, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) launched its high speed 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh. Airtel claims to be the first operator to bring high speed mobile broadband to these villages and connect them to the digital superhighway.

The launch underlines the efforts of Airtel’s network teams to overcome the challenges of harsh weather and tough terrain in the region to empower the citizens of these villages, which are spread across the 150 km stretch from Kargil-Batalik-Hanuthang-Skurbuchan-Khalsi.

Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said, “This is a New Year gift from Airtel to the people of Ladakh. We are pleased to bring cheers to thousands of locals in Ladakh with the launch of our 4G & 2G services and bring 26 new villages on the world map for 4G. We remain committed to the Government’s Digital India vision and will continue to invest in Ladakh.”

Airtel’s 4G services will give boost to the local community and enable local residents to enjoy digital services like HD quality video streaming, superfast downloads and uploads, high speeds internet browsing on Airtel’s state-of-the-art 4G network.

With this, the locals, army and tourists visiting the following locations/villages of Kargil & Leh in Ladakh, shall now enjoy Airtel 4G services in Beyama, Apati, Derchiks, Lalung, Akchamal, Barchey, Lamsusando, Yogmakharbu, Sanjak, Silmo, Garkon, Yourbaltak, Khaltse, Skur Buchan, Damkhar, Dah, Tia, Leido, Takmachik, Skinding, Hemmis Shyk Pachan, Achinathang, Dragoo, Garkone, Batalik and Hanuthang.

As part of Airtel’s ongoing nationwide network transformation initiative – Project Leap, Airtel claimed to be the first operator to launch 4G services in Ladakh’s Leh, Kargil & Dras in Dec 2017. The expansion also marks second anniversary of the launch of 4G services in the region by Airtel.

