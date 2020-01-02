Today, mobile phone giants Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi announced their partnership to bring an innovative new wireless file transfer system to consumers around the world. An initiative of the newly formed “Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance”, the new system enables seamless cross-brand file transfer with just one click.

Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi have established the “Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance” to provide users with an unparalleled file transfer experience. The new wireless file transfer system will allow consumers of these three brands to easily transfer files between their mobile devices without the need for any third-party applications or network data, supporting a wide range of files, including photos, videos, music, documents and more. The move is also in anticipation of 5G adoption, where the average file sizes are expected to significantly increase with the availability of varied and richer content.

“Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi all share a strong user base, and such partnership will benefit even more consumers globally. For Vivo, this partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing a fast, secure, first-in-class mobile experience by making it even easier for our users to share files with their friends wirelessly. We will continue to bring more strategic partnerships like this for our users across the globe,” said Spark Ni, senior vice president of Vivo.

Instant and stable connection with low power consumption

The wireless file transfer system provides a streamlined mobile experience which does not require internet connection. It uses Bluetooth for fast pairing and Wi-Fi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology for the data transfer, bringing together an instant, stable and high-speed connection between devices, as well as low power consumption.

This technology delivers an average transfer speed of 20MB/s. Also, the Wi-Fi P2P technology does not interrupt the Wi-Fi connection, meaning users remain connected and can continue their activities on the device during the file transfer.

Users just need to turn on their Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, or turn on the function under “menu”, then select the files that they wish to share. If the other party also has the function turned on, an icon will pop-up to notify the user. Once confirmed, the selected files will be transferred.

Customer-first approach to drive healthy industry development

The Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance is a collective commitment between Vivo, OPPO and Xiaomi to drive the next generation of mobile experience. Together, the three brands will continue to openly collaborate to deliver new technological breakthroughs. The Alliance is also looking forward to welcoming more brands to participate and expand the ecosystem in the future.

