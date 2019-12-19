NEW YORK – December 17, 2019 – Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that brings artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to enable self-care in the smart home, today unveiled its predictions for smart-home support in the coming year.

According to Ovum’s Smart Home Forecasts, the number of households with installed smart home devices will grow by 60% over the next five years, totaling 590m households and an installed base of 7.7bn devices. Over the same period, revenue from device sales and smart home services will grow by 45%, totaling $153bn, making it one of the fastest growing markets in the TMT sector.

“This rapid increase in connected and smart devices will bring significant value to the consumer through new use-cases and ways of delivering services, products and digital applications into the home,” stated Ovum’s Michael Philpott. “However, they will also make the home a more complex place to live. When things go wrong, it will be beyond the capability of the average consumer to solve problems. The burden is likely to fall on service providers.”

“The smart home industry is progressing rapidly and service provider support organizations need to keep up with the changes to stay relevant,” declared Denis Sirov, Veego CTO. “New smart home infrastructure is developing to support the rise in adoption which, in turn, is placing increased pressure on service and support systems.”

Here are four industry-changing smart home support trends that Veego predicts for 2020:

Smart-home problems will move toward the edges of the service delivery chain. The perception today is that most of the problems that degrade a smooth experience in the connected home are due to WiFi issues. However, as better WiFi products solve more of those problems, other problem locations are growing in relative size (absolute, as well). In addition to the in-home WiFi, these problems can occur anywhere along the chain from the cloud, through the internet, into the router, or in the devices themselves. Adept service providers will have to gain an acute level of visibility across the entire service delivery chain, detecting problems at any link and analyzing root cause accurately – or waste a fortune on faulty support remedies.

Self-care will be embraced by service providers and subscribers. Until now, numerous lengthy calls to the service provider support center have become compulsory for dealing with subscriber problems with their smart devices and services. As the number of connected devices per home increases sharply, along with the services they consume, the mass and complexity of support calls is rising precipitously, soon to render the trend unsustainable, cost- and personnel-wise. To cope in 2020, a growing number of support issues will be transferred to the subscribers themselves in the form of self-care. Artificial Intelligence will be the main enabling technology that will either resolve problems automatically, in real time at the source, or that will make helpful recommendations to subscribers for self-help. The AI will make use of smart speakers, voice assistants, chatbots and smartphones to communicate with subscribers directly, obviating many of those wasteful phone calls to the support center.

Service providers will be compared and evaluated less by the technical details of their internet service and more by the quality of useful services brought to end devices. The traditional metrics will be less critical to subscribers in 2020. The size of the package, in terms of Mbs, or internet speed, will be of minor importance. Instead, subscribers will differentiate between service providers by their ability to support a smooth experience for streaming, gaming and the other services that are growing in use and importance in the connected home.

Installation of mesh networks will cause more inter-dwelling interference. The traditional in-home hub-and-spoke network architecture, where all devices communicate via a central router, is giving way to mesh architectures with numerous extenders in the home. Mesh networks introduce many more antennas and, with them, greater potential for interference. Establishing a properly working mesh network within one home stands to affect the radio signals in the networks of neighbors. These types of problems are transient and hard to reproduce, not to mention resolve.

“Veego foresees a very vibrant smart home industry in the coming year. We look forward to supplying service providers with the breakthrough support technologies they will need to cope with going forward,” stated Sirov.

About Veego

Veego puts an end to malfunctions in the smart home, autonomously discovering devices and services, and resolving problems before customers even experience them. The company’s SaaS solution provides smart-home service providers with visibility into the quality of the customer experience. Utilizing its breakthrough AI along with its unique Global Malfunction Library, Veego automatically detects, analyzes and resolves problems, perfecting the customer experience in the smart home. With Veego, support calls are deflected and shortened, truck rolls are reduced, and unnecessary hardware replacements are eliminated. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.