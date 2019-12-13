Randeep Sekhon of Bharti Airtel

In yet another industry first, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s integrated telecommunications company, launched its voice over Wi-Fi service – ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’.

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ is designed to enhance voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers, especially when they are indoors. With ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’, customers with Wi-Fi at home or office will get excellent signal quality indoors.

There will be no extra charge for calls made over ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ and the application consumes minimal data. The service is currently available to Airtel customers in Delhi NCR and will be gradually rolled out across India.

Randeep Sekhon, chief technology officer, Bharti Airtel said, “As a customer obsessed brand, we are constantly working on improving customer experience based on their feedback. Seamless indoor coverage has been a key ask from mobile customers but getting permissions for site installations has always been a big challenge for mobile operators, particularly in top metros. ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ is another pioneering technology intervention from Airtel and will go a long way in making the voice calling experience more seamless.”

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ does not require any app and can be configured on the smartphone by following the steps mentioned below:

Check smartphone compatibility here Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling Go to Settings on your mobile phone and Switch On Wi-Fi Calling Keep VoLTE switched on as well for a seamless experience

Currently, the following smartphones support ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’

Apple : All iPhone series starting 6s and above

: All iPhone series starting 6s and above Xiaomi : Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro & POCO F1

: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro & POCO F1 Samsung : J6, A10s, On6, M30s

: J6, A10s, On6, M30s OnePlus: All models of OnePlus 7 Series

Airtel is working with all leading smartphone brands to roll out compatibility with ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’.

The service is currently compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband and will soon be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots.

