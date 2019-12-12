John Harrington of Nokia

Nokia announced that it is building out its strategic partnership ecosystem to bring local 5G/private wireless LTE to industrial and government customers in Japan. Spectrum designated for local 5G will be released in Japan at the end of 2019 for enterprise use.

Taking advantage of this new spectrum and together with its industry leading partners, Nokia will help accelerate IoT for industries in Japan by uniquely offering an end-to-end industrial grade private wireless portfolio.

The Japanese government is releasing 5G spectrum designated for individual companies and local governments (known in Japan as local 5G) at the end of 2019. This will enable enterprises, regional authorities and other organisations in Japan to deploy the next-generation of industrial-strength wireless connectivity based on LTE and 5G technologies to create local private, reliable networks.

Nokia has built a partnership eco-system with five industry leading companies spanning multiple segments, including NS Solutions for factory IoT, Marubeni for global IoT, Internet Initiative Japan for Full MVNO, Equinix for multi-cloud and global data centers, and Hitachi Kokusai Electric for smart social infrastructure and smart cities with video solutions.

Through these partnerships, enterprise customers can explore end to end, secure, reliable, low-latency connectivity powered by Nokia’s technologies and solutions

Nokia’s local 5G/private wireless LTE portfolio offers ultra-reliable and secure broadband wireless connectivity that delivers near spotless coverage across industrial sites. The industrial-grade solutions also seamlessly expand the enterprise’s business footprint to support new applications as they embrace the move to Industry 4.0.

John Harrington, head of Nokia Japan, said, “Nokia Japan is strategically establishing a partnership eco-system with companies. Our aim is to better serve the increasing needs for local 5G/private wireless LTE in Japan, which has proven its ability to provide reliable, secure, high-capacity connectivity. With spectrum availability now opening up in Japan, Nokia is bringing forth a unique combination of technology, services and partnerships to help its customers deploy end-to-end solutions that will jumpstart their digital transformations.”

