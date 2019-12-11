The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN) and the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) have agreed to jointly shape and promote industrial 5G applications.

The agreement comes as both NGMN and 5G-ACIA look to enhance cooperation between operators and industries to realise the opportunities that 5G technology offers. The partnership between NGMN and 5G-ACIA will provide the technological foundation for new business models that will unleash new markets and growth in the industry, extending far beyond the mobile broadband applications of 5G.

Dr. Peter Meissner, CEO of the NGMN Alliance, says, “This agreement is the foundation for extended progress and development of 5G for industrial applications. NGMN has already done substantial work in several of its projects, e.g. URLLC for Vertical Industries. The work of NGMN and 5G-ACIA enhances the mutual understanding of how 5G can better support the industry and we are looking forward to the close co-operation of these two major alliances to bring about significant progress.”

Dr. Andreas Mueller (Bosch), chairman of 5G-ACIA, said: “We are very much looking forward to strengthening our collaboration with NGMN. Only with a joint effort involving all relevant stakeholders, will it be possible to unlock the huge potential that 5G may bring to the manufacturing industry. The agreement sets the ground for a deeper exchange between 5G-ACIA and NGMN and for joint activities around the globe. Industrial 5G will soon become reality.”

NGMN has driven and guided the development of wireless innovation in 5G since its first 5G White Paper was published in 2015. With the support of its well-established global partnership and technical expertise, NGMN has become a leading voice in the 5G industry.

Since its establishment in April 2018 as a working party of the ZVEI e.V., 5G-ACIA advocates globally to make industrial 5G a success. Different 5G stakeholders, mainly organisations from the operations technology (OT) and information & communications technology (ICT) industries, jointly strive to make sure that the interests of the industrial domain are adequately considered in 5G standardisation and regulation.

