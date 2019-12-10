Simon Muderack of Sigma Systems

Hansen Technologies, a global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is changing its organisational and leadership structure. As part of this move, Sigma Systems, acquired by Hansen Technologies in May 2019, will combine with the latter’s telecom and Pay-TV business to become Hansen’s Communications Division.

These changes match Hansen’s strategic vision to provide software-based solutions and vertical expertise to customers globally within the communications and utilities (energy and water) industries.

In line with this new structure, Simon Muderack, former chief commercial officer and executive vice-president of Sigma Systems, will become the CEO of Hansen’s communications division. Simon currently oversees all global commercial activity for Sigma Systems and brings a wealth of experience in working with communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide. He has also played an instrumental role in spearheading the company’s expansion into new markets and industries across the globe. Prior to this, Simon was the founder and CEO of Tribold, acquired by Sigma Systems in 2013.

Meanwhile, Niv Fernando, former chief strategy and commercial officer at Hansen Technologies, will become the CEO of Hansen’s Utilities Division. With extensive global experience in strategy, corporate finance and law, Niv’s current mandate at the company encompasses managing the development and execution of Hansen’s growth strategy, which includes merger & acquisition transactions, and oversight of all commercial operations. Prior to Hansen Technologies, he was a director at Gestalt Capital and a senior vice-president for Strategy and Business Development at Axa.

Andrew Hansen, Group CEO, Hansen Technologies, comments, “The Hansen Technologies business continues to grow and diversify; with it comes the need to evolve and provide even greater industry focus and expertise to our valued customers across the globe.”

“This is truly an exciting time for the company as it takes the next leap forward as a holistic business, catering to both the communications and utilities industries, with a unique set of products, services and talent. I wish Simon and Niv all the best in their roles and am confident that under their able leadership, Hansen’s two divisions will scale great heights in the years to come.”

As part of the organisational transition and new structure at Hansen Technologies, Tim Spencer, the current president, CEO and co-founder of Sigma Systems has chosen to step down from day-to-day management of the company. However, he will continue in a consultancy role for Hansen’s communications division.

Andrew Hansen adds, “Tim’s role in Sigma Systems cannot be emphasised enough. Over the course of two decades, the company has transformed and grown under his stewardship, becoming a recognised market leader with an international presence. We are grateful for his contributions and I look forward to his ongoing support and counsel as we continue to build on the success of Sigma Systems and chart a new path forward for Hansen’s communications division.”

