As a professional global manufacturer of data capture devices, Chainway recently launched several new rugged mobile computers and RFID readers, including handheld computer C66 & C61, the improved version of RFID reader C72, and the fully upgraded industrial tablet P80. They are designed for different application scenarios, which can perfectly meet needs of users in various industries.

Handheld Computer C66 & C61

C66 is a 5.5-inch large screen handheld computer with high extensibility; C61 is a handheld computer with keypad (numeric/QWERTY). They are both equipped with Android 9.0 OS, Qualcomm Octa-core speedy processor and large capacity combination storage, allowing faster system running and APP response. And these two devices come with large-capacity battery and support quick charge, and also offer optional handle with 5200mAh battery to greatly expand the power. Besides, both devices deliver robust and flexible data acquisition capability. They can be optionally equipped with best-in-class Zebra scan engine for high-speed and accurate barcode scanning. And C66 can also be slipped into R6 UHF Sled for a complete one-piece RFID solution that delivers long-distance reading and writing, and can easily inventory a large number of tags in a short time. Except for that, these two handheld computers also support optional UHF modules (coming soon) based on Impinj R2000 core chip to allow high-powered RFID performance. C66 and C61 can also be equipped with various data collection functions such as NFC, 13 MP high-definition camera, etc., and support a variety of accessories such as trigger handle, many types of charging cradles, rubber bumper, handstrap and so on, which provides users with high flexibility based on their needs in different industries.

Fully Improved RFID Reader C72

The new version of C72 is configured with Android 8.1 OS, 2.5GHz Octa-core processor, and large capacity combination storage, which can provide users with smoother and more stable operation experience. Based on the deployment of Impinj R2000 chip, C72 offers outstanding RFID performance that enables read distance of 15m outdoors and performs numerous tags of inventory in a short time. Besides, C72 also delivers options such as barcode scanning, NFC, iris recognition, 13 million high-definition camera, and has a large capacity battery of 8000mAh, which can easily fulfill highly intensive applications, such as asset management, apparel cycle-counting, fleet management, expressway toll, warehousing, finance, and so forth.

Newly Upgraded Industrial Tablet P80

The new P80 industrial tablet has been upgraded with Qualcomm 1.8 GHz Octa-core and the latest Android 9.0 OS, which enables faster system running and more outstanding data processing capabilities. With 8-inch FHD large screen, 8000mAh large-capacity battery, and abundant optional data acquisition functions, including barcode scanning, UHF reading and writing, HF/NFC, fingerprint, iris and infrared, etc., this tablet can be widely used in various industries such as retail, logistics, warehousing, transportation, finance, energy and so forth, which helps users significantly improve working efficiency.

