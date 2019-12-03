Helmut Binder of Paessler AG

Monitoring specialist, Paessler AG has launched BitDecorder, a Software as a Service (SaaS) application that decodes payloads from Sigfox 0G-connected devices.

BitDecoder takes encoded payload data from Sigfox 0G-connected IoT devices and transforms it into a visual and more easily readable format, namely a decoded JSON format. It is designed to help organisations structure, market and decode complex payloads more simply and efficiently.

Benefits of BitDecoder:

Highly visual format – transforms encoded hexadecimal payload into decoded JSON format

Saves time using pre-defined device templates – the BitDecoder comes with many templates for multiple devices saving development time and effort

No programming skills are required – simple selection of the device type from a template list

Hosted infrastructure – no need for a dedicated machine and its associated maintenance costs

Easy to maintain and customisable – cloning and editing templates can be created to meet specific project needs

The BitDecoder can send data directly to a chosen endpoint. Users simply choose from Azure IoT Hub, AWS IoT, PRTG Network Monitor, Paessler’s monitoring solution capable of providing an overview of IT and IoT infrastructures and services, or they create their own HTTP or MQTT integration for an endpoint. Decoded data is processed and passed on but never stored, giving users complete end-to-end control.

Helmut Binder, Paessler AG CEO says, “The launch of the public BETA of the BitDecoder marks an important step in Paessler’s ambition to offer new solutions in the IoT field. This product expands our SaaS offering for the digitalisation of any Sigfox 0G-connected devices. It was designed to make things as easy as possible for those who need to decode, transcode and transfer payloads from Sigfox 0G-connected devices towards digitised clouds.”

Aurelius Wosylus, CSO at Sigfox Germany, explains the need for such SaaS tools, “The BitDecoder offers a data turntable and adapter functionality between dedicated Sigfox 0G objects and any application cloud. This is an important feature, as the Sigfox protocol has its own data structure and as each Sigfox 0G device manufacturer can define their own payload. BitDecoder helps application engineers to read, analyse and translate this IoT machine code into any format needed and transfer it to any target cloud.”

Sigfox sensor vendors often offer a dedicated cloud platform for their specific devices. These cloud platforms usually provide a dashboard for evaluation purposes only, but B2B customer demands are much more complex. They may be implementing solutions at multiple customer sites, with multiple parties involved from project inception to operation.

To address these demands effectively, an adapter is needed to cover various use cases connected to one or even more customer applications. This makes the middleware a key success factor in B2B IoT environments. Paessler’s BitDecoder offers a versatile solution that is aimed to connect any Sigfox device to any platform – a true middleware solution.

