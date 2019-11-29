Jan Karlsson of Ericsson

Ericsson was selected to deliver a Cloud Packet Core for SK Telecom’s 5G network. Ericsson’s Cloud Packet Core, part of the company’s Cloud Core portfolio, helps service providers to smoothly migrate to 5G Core (5GC) stand-alone architecture.

Ericsson’s Cloud Packet Core is at the business end of mobile broadband and IoT networks. It creates value, visibility and control of traffic and applications by determining the optimal quality of a service, then enforcing it through appropriate policy.

Jung Chang-kwan, vice president and head of Infra Engineering Group, SK Telecom, says, “By utilising Ericsson’s Cloud Packet Core network solution, which realises simplified network operations, we will unleash the full potential of new 5G-enabled use cases with greater efficiency.”

Jan Karlsson, senior vice president and head of Digital Services, Ericsson, says, “This deal, and the opportunity to work with SK Telecom’s Network Functions Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI), has put us in the ideal position to further strengthen their 5G network. Delivering our Cloud Packet Core solution will positively impact SK Telecom’s network operations and will reinforce Ericsson’s position as a leader in 5G core.”

SK Telecom switched on its commercial 5G network in December 2018 after selecting Ericsson as one of its primary 5G vendors. Previously, Ericsson provided radio access network (RAN) products, including mid-band Massive MIMO.

